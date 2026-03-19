These 7 PSU banks offer up to 7.25% FD rates for senior citizens: 5 steps to choose the best fixed deposit

Senior citizens can enhance safety and wealth by choosing the right bank and FD tenure. Comparing interest rates is crucial, as many banks offer an extra 0.50% for seniors, making these FDs more attractive for retirees.

Shivam Shukla
Published19 Mar 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Senior citizen fixed deposits offer high interest and secure returns in PSU banks.
Senior citizen fixed deposits offer high interest and secure returns in PSU banks.

Before you invest in a Fixed Deposit (FD), you must compare interest rates across different banks. While base rates are often similar, most banks offer an extra 50 basis points (0.50%) to senior citizens. This makes senior-citizen FDs a much more lucrative option for retirees.

Many investors even open FDs in their parents' names to benefit from these higher rates. Here are the banks currently offering the highest interest rates for senior citizens.

Top FD rates for senior citizens (March 2026)

BankTenorInterest (%)
Punjab & Sind Bank666 days7.25
Bank of Maharashtra400 days7.15
Bank of India450 days7.10
Canara Bank555 days7.10
Indian Bank444 days7.10
Punjab National Bank444 days7.10
State Bank of India5–10 years7.05

(Source: Bank websites, March 2026)

Disclaimer: The rates discussed above are indicative and subject to change. For complete details, refer to the official websites of the respective lending institutions.

Why senior citizens should consider PSU banks

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks offer unique advantages in today's volatile market:

  • Government Backing: These banks provide high security and lower risk during global geopolitical shifts.
  • Predictable Income: Rates are stable, providing clear and regular returns for those who rely on interest income.
  • "Super Senior" Perks: Many PSU banks offer even higher interest to those aged 80 and above.

Also Read | Looking for high FD rates? THESE small finance banks offer up to 8%

5 steps to choose the best FD for senior citizens

Selecting the right FD can significantly boost your savings. Follow this streamlined guide:

  1. Carefully compare interest rates offered across banks. This is because even a 0.25–0.50% difference can make a big impact over time. Proper planning and guidance from a certified financial advisor is a must.
  2. Diligently factor in the senior citizen premium. Most banks offer 50 basis points extra for those over 60, with additional benefits for super seniors (80+). You should be clear about these terms and associated concepts before locking in the fixed deposit.
  3. Choose the right tenure for yourself based on your long-term wealth creation objectives. Short-term, i.e., 1–2-year tenures, can work for quicker access. Whereas medium/long-term, i.e., 3–10 years, is for higher returns if funds aren’t needed immediately.
  4. Consider your liquidity and flexibility requirements before proceeding with any fixed deposit offering. Do check premature withdrawal penalties and reinvestment options to avoid unexpected surprises and avoidable costs later on.
  5. Diversify and prioritise safety after professional guidance. Try to ladder FDs across tenures for steady returns, and prefer PSU banks for government backing and peace of mind.

Also Read | SBI vs BoB vs PNB: Latest fixed deposit rates of top PSU banks compared

Senior citizens can maximise both safety and wealth by picking the right bank and tenure. In the current market, even a small rate hike can make a major impact on your retirement nest egg.

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Fixed DepositFD Interest RatesSenior CitizensMoneyPersonal Finance
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