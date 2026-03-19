These 7 PSU banks offer up to 7.25% FD rates for senior citizens: 5 steps to choose the best fixed deposit

Before you invest in a Fixed Deposit (FD), you must compare interest rates across different banks. While base rates are often similar, most banks offer an extra 50 basis points (0.50%) to senior citizens. This makes senior-citizen FDs a much more lucrative option for retirees.
Many investors even open FDs in their parents' names to benefit from these higher rates. Here are the banks currently offering the highest interest rates for senior citizens.
|Bank
|Tenor
|Interest (%)
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|666 days
|7.25
|Bank of Maharashtra
|400 days
|7.15
|Bank of India
|450 days
|7.10
|Canara Bank
|555 days
|7.10
|Indian Bank
|444 days
|7.10
|Punjab National Bank
|444 days
|7.10
|State Bank of India
|5–10 years
|7.05
(Source: Bank websites, March 2026)
Disclaimer: The rates discussed above are indicative and subject to change. For complete details, refer to the official websites of the respective lending institutions.
Selecting the right FD can significantly boost your savings. Follow this streamlined guide:
Senior citizens can maximise both safety and wealth by picking the right bank and tenure. In the current market, even a small rate hike can make a major impact on your retirement nest egg.
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