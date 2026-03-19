These 7 PSU banks offer up to 7.25% FD rates for senior citizens: 5 steps to choose the best fixed deposit

Carefully compare interest rates offered across banks. This is because even a 0.25–0.50% difference can make a big impact over time. Proper planning and guidance from a certified financial advisor is a must.

Diligently factor in the senior citizen premium. Most banks offer 50 basis points extra for those over 60, with additional benefits for super seniors (80+). You should be clear about these terms and associated concepts before locking in the

Choose the right tenure for yourself based on your long-term

wealth creation

objectives. Short-term, i.e., 1–2-year tenures, can work for quicker access. Whereas medium/long-term, i.e., 3–10 years, is for higher returns if funds aren’t needed immediately.