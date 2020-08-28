These alternatives can give you better returns than bank fixed deposits

If an investor is looking at higher interest rate with some safety, he or she can look at FDs from India Post and Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) floating-rate savings bonds 2020 (taxable). India Post FDs up to three years is at 5.5% and five-year return is at 6.7%. The RBI bond has variable interest rates. But at present, the rates are 7.15%. The rate changes twice a year–on 1 January and 1 July.