These apps can simplify ITR filing for traders

“The last couple of months have seen a lot of beginners enter trading and they miss out on correctly calculating and reporting F&O income or capital gains and losses in ITR. In Digitax (Axis Securities’ flagship tax filing product powered by Quicko), our system automatically computes gains or losses, fetches the report and uploads it in Quicko’s tax filing portal," said Vamsi Krishna, head - product and marketing, Axis Securities. IIFL Securities is extending this facility to investors with a demat account with them for free. “Users with demat accounts with multiple brokers will have to subscribe to Quicko’s paid plans," said Nandkishore Purohit, chief digital officer, IIFL Securities.

