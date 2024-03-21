These are 4 ways in which utility bill payments impact your credit score? Details here
If you regularly pay your utility bills, it will not directly give an impetus to your credit score since timely payments are not usually reported to credit bureaus. In case you miss payments, it could affect your credit score
Although utility bill payments are not reported to the credit bureaus, these payments may have some impact, albeit indirectly, on the credit score.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message