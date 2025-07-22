THESE are alternatives to personal loan for those without a credit score. Check list

VMPL/ANI: If you have never taken a loan or owned a credit card, there’s a good chance you don’t have a credit score yet. But that doesn’t mean that you are financially irresponsible. It only means that your financial behaviour is not accounted for by formal credit information companies. And when the need for money arises, particularly in the short term, this missing score can limit your options.

Most banks rely heavily on credit reports to judge whether they should lend you money. There are still different ways to get access to funds, even if you are applying for a personal loan without a credit score. Without one, you’re often seen as a higher-risk borrower.

5 accessible financing options to consider 1. Gold loans: Precious metal has long been more than just a cultural asset in India. It is also a financial backup when you’re short on cash. If you own gold jewellery or coins, you can pledge them to get a secured loan. You don’t need a credit history; the process is usually quick.

You typically get around 75 per cent of the gold’s market value as a loan. So, for jewellery worth Rs. 1 lakh, you might be eligible for about ₹75,000.

These loans are especially useful if you are looking for something like a Rs. 1 lakh personal loan but don’t want to go through a lengthy approval process. They do not affect your credit score since they’re secured by physical assets, and most lenders don’t even check your credit history for these.

2. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending: Peer-to-peer lending platforms connect individual borrowers directly to investors. These platforms create a space where people with money lend to those who need it, often without involving traditional lenders. But be careful of which platform you choose since RBI cracked down on some of them during scrutiny last year.

This leads to fast and paperless process. Everything is handled online, and some platforms disburse funds within 24 to 48 hours.

3. Salary advances: If you’re a salaried employee, this is one option that doesn’t require much paperwork or credit history. Some employers offer salary advances internally, while others partner with third-party platforms that provide short-term loans based on your monthly income.

Apps like Zype, which offer paperless approvals and rely on real-time income verification, are making this route even more accessible.

4. Credit unions and cooperative lenders: If you’re not eligible for formal Personal Loans due to the lack of a credit record, consider looking closer to home. Credit societies and cooperative lenders often offer small-ticket loans to members based on trust and community ties. Here’s why they might work for you.

If you’re in a close-knit professional group or a community-based organisation, this can be a great way to get a ₹1 lakh Personal Loan without relying on your credit report.

5. Co-applicant based loans: Another option is to apply for a loan jointly with someone who has a good credit history. In this case, the co-applicant’s score can help you qualify for better terms, even if you’ve never borrowed before.

This works well if your parent, sibling, or spouse is willing to support you in the loan process.