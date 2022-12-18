These are the myths surrounding CIBIL score

MYTH: Low CIBIL score means no loan

People often get worried by knowing about their low CIBIL score as it is often assumed that a low CIBIL score would mean a person would never be able to get a loan or credit card. There might be some banks and financial institutions that will not lend to people having low CIBIL scores. Explore some options, there might be some banks that lend to people with a less CIBIL score. However, they might charge higher interest rates on such loans.