Should senior citizens invest in small finance bank FDs giving 9% to 9.50% returns: Explained9 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:50 PM IST
- But so far, two small finance banks are providing the highest FD rate in the nation. For deposits with a 700-day tenor, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now giving a maximum interest rate of 8.25% for the general public and 9.00% for elderly individuals.
At the direction of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent in February. The repo rate has gone up six times since May 2022, for a total increase of 250 basis points. Nearly all the banks have announced hikes in interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) in response to the repo rate hike. The RBI had to increase its benchmark rate by 250 basis points to 6.50 percent over six consecutive rises starting in May 2022 since inflation had exceeded the central bank's tolerance level of 6 percent for ten months in 2022.
