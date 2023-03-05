Ravinder Voomidisingh, CFA, COO, IndiaP2P said “Deposits up to INR 5 lakhs are guaranteed, hence FDs up to this amount may be considered safe in an SFB. For larger deposits, we must understand that while SFBs are banks, there are distinct from full-fledged banks. As per RBI, 75% of the credit given out by SFBs is required to go towards priority sector lending and 50% of the loan portfolio should constitute loans under INR 25 lakhs. Whereas, full-fledged banks have a 40% priority sector lending requirement. Therefore, given lesser diversification, the portfolios of SFBs are more volatile. Full-fledged banks are also more likely to be bailed by the RBI in case of a crisis to prevent systemic risks. While investing up to INR 5 lakhs is a worthwhile option, those with larger savings can explore high returns and higher risk options such as bonds, P2P lending etc. which can also offer predictable and often monthly returns."