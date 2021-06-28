Mutual fund investments are subject to market risk but when you have fund managers who can read the market movement proficiently, then your annual income can skyrocket to an extent that you can't imagine. Same is the case when it comes to banking equity mutual funds that has delivered smart returns to mutual fund investors. According to the Value Research website, majority of the banking equity mutual funds have yielded more than 50 per cent in the last one year. These baking mutual funds include ICICI Prudential Banking and financial Services plan, Kotak PSU Bank ETF, Nippon India Banking, SBI ETF Nifty Bank and UTI Banking and Finance Services. Out of these all banking equity mutual funds, Nippon India Banking Direct Fund plan has yielded highest 76.19 per cent in the last one year.

Here we list out top 5 banking equity mutual funds that have yielded more than 50 per cent in the last one year:

1] Nippon India Banking Fund plan: Nippon India Banking Direct plan has delivered highest 76.19 per cent in the last one year while its regular plan yielded 74.92 per cent in the same period. This was due to the higher expense ratio in the regular plan. In Nippon India Banking Regular plan expense ratio is 2.05 per cent while in Nippon India Banking Direct plan expense ratio is 1.39 per cent.

2] ICICI Pru Banking & Financial Services plan: ICICI Pru Banking & Financial Services fund plan comes next as the direct plan in this fund has delivered robust 70.74 per cent in the last one year while its regular plan yielded 69.24 per cent as the expense ratio for regular plan was 2.09 per cent while the same for direct plan was 1.28 per cent.

3] Kotak PSU Bank ETF plan: This is a regular plan which has delivered 67.17 per cent in the last one year and its expense ratio is attractive 0.49 per cent. At the same time, Kotak Banking ETF regular plan delivered 64.05 per cent and its expense ratio is 0.18 per cent.

4] SBI ETF Nifty Bank: Its regular plan has delivered stellar 64.41 per cent in the last one year. SBI Banking & Financial Services Direct fund plan has yielded 62.49 per cent while this regular plan yielded 60.55 per cent.

5] Edelweiss ETF Nifty Bank: This regular plan has yielded 64.68 per cent in the last one year while its expense ratio is 0.12 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.