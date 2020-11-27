These banks are offering up to 7% on bank FDs. Are they worth the risk?

The recent crisis at LVB has once again highlighted the risks associated with high-paying bank FDs. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a one-month moratorium on the lender and capped deposit withdrawals at ₹25,000, while announcing an amalgamation scheme with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). On Friday, the merger of the two banks came into force and the moratorium was lifted, meaning customers can withdraw more than ₹25,000 from their accounts. However, the incident revived the memories of issues that the costumers had to face in the cases of Yes Bank and PMC Bank.