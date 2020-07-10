Some small finance banks (SFBs) offer interest rates ranging between 8% to 9% on select fixed deposits (FDs). Interest rates on fixed deposits have been falling. But SFBs continue to offer relatively higher rates amid this falling interest rate. Senior citizens get 50 basis points higher on these deposits as compared to general customers. The interest rates offered by these banks are certainly lucrative, as compared to other top lenders like State Bank of India ( SBI ), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others. So before investing your money, make sure you compare the interest rates offered by the various banks.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates effective 3 July

FDs with maturity period 7 days to 90 days and 46 days to 90 days will fetch 4% and 4.5% interest rate respectively. 181 Days to 364 Days 6.50%. For deposits maturing in one year to 699 days, the lender gives 7.75%. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate on deposits maturing in 700 days. The bank gives 8% interest on deposits maturing in 700 days. For FDs maturing in 701 days to 3652 Days, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives 7.75%. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. Term deposits maturing in 7 days to 3652 days will give interest rate ranging from 4.5% to 8%.

7 Days to 45 Days 3.50%

46 Days to 90 Days 4.00%

91 Days to 180 Days 4.50%

181 Days to 364 Days 6.50%

365 Days to 699 Days 7.75%

700 Days 8.00%

701 Days to 3652 Days 7.75%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates effective 1 May

For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 4% interest. For 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to 6 months, Above 6 months to 9 months, the bank gives 5%, 5.5% and 6.50% interest respectively. FDs maturing in above 9 months to less than 1 year will fetch 7% interest and 1 Year to 2 Years will fetch 7.25%. Term deposits maturing in above 2 years to 3 years will give 7.50%. Deposits maturing in above 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank gives 7.75% interest rate.The bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing in 5 years at 8.75%. For FDs maturing in 5 to 10 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 7.25%

7 days to 14 days 4%

15 days to 45 days 4%

46 days to 90 days 5%

91 days to 6 months 5.50%

Above 6 months to 9 months 6.50%

Above 9 months to less than 1 year 7.00%

1 year to 2 years 7.25%

Above 2 years to 3 years 7.50%

Above 3 years to less than 5 years 7.75%

5 years 9%

Above 5 years to 10 years 7.25%

North East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates effective 1 June

In North East Small Finance Bank, an FD can be opened for a period of 7 days to 10 years. For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, the bank gives 4% interest. For FDs maturing in 46 to 90 days and 91-180 days, North East Small Finance Bank gives 4.25% and 4.5% respectively. For 181-364 days, and 365 days to 729 days, the bank gives 5.5% and 7.50% interest rate respectively. North East Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate at 8% on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. For 1096 days to less than 1825 days 7% and 1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.5% interest rate.

7-14 days 4%

15-29 days 4%

30-45 days 4%

46-90 days 4.25%

91-180 days 4.5%

181-364 days 5.5%

365 days to 729 days 7.50%

730 days to less than 1095 8%

1096 days to less than 1825 days 7%

1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.5%

