These banks offer up to 9% interest on fixed deposits (FDs). Check details

In North East Small Finance Bank, an FD can be opened for a period of 7 days to 10 years. For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, the bank gives 4% interest. For FDs maturing in 46 to 90 days and 91-180 days, North East Small Finance Bank gives 4.25% and 4.5% respectively. For 181-364 days, and 365 days to 729 days, the bank gives 5.5% and 7.50% interest rate respectively. North East Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate at 8% on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. For 1096 days to less than 1825 days 7% and 1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.5% interest rate.