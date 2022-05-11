These banks offer highest interest rates on 1-year fixed deposits (FDs)

FDs can be done for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Depending upon the investment need, you can choose the term for which you would like to park your savings. But, before choosing an FD, you should compare the interest rates on offer. It's not necessary that you deposit your money for long term only. Suppose you want to go on a vacation after a year, you can start an FD for a year. Apart from your keeping your principal amount safe for a year, you will also receive interest on the same.

