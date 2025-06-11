THESE credit cards allow you to route UPI payments through them

If you are a regular user of UPI and a credit card user at the same time, it is a no brainer that you should link your card to the UPI app that you tend to use.

If you are wondering about the key advantages of doing this, then remember that it will allow you to make online payment straight from your credit card when you transfer money through the likes of Google Pay. As a result, all your miscellaneous transactions will be recorded in the credit card statement and not in the bank statement. Sounds convenient? Isn't it?

This facility is not provided by all the credit cards in the market. There are only a few cards which can be linked to UPI platforms. In India, things are facilitated only through RuPay credit cards.

These banks include Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, CSB Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First, IndusInd, Kotak Mahindra, PNB, RBL Bank, SBI and Yes Bank.

Some of the common RuPay cards listed on the portal include the following: A. IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay card

B. ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card

C. HDFC Bank Freedom RuPay Credit Card

D. HDFC Bank Tata Neu RuPay Platinum Card

E. Axis Bank Airtel RuPay Card

F. PNB Platinum RuPay Credit Card

G. PNB Patanjali RuPay Credit card

H. Kotak RuPay Platinum credit card

To apply for these cards, you can either go to the respective bank’s website. Else you can also visit RuPay’s website here.

This portal gives the entire list of credit card ranges. You can choose the one which suits your requirement after going through the features which each of them offers.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.