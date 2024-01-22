In case you fancy free access to domestic and international airport lounges or steep discount at restaurants, you can – among other things – apply for a bank’s credit card . They will also offer a number of other benefits such as cash backs and discount on fuel.

It is, however, vital to know that only a few credit cards give unlimited access to airport lounges to the cardholders. The other credit cards give limited access (between 8 and 12 visits) in one calendar year.

Some popular credit cards offered by top banks:

HDFC Bank: Diners Club Black Metal Edition Credit Card by HDFC Bank offers unlimited airport lounge access along with six complimentary gold games every quarter across the finest courses in the world. It also offers annual memberships of Club Marriott, Amazon Prime and Swiggy One.

SBI Card: SBI Card Prime offers eight complimentary visits per calendar year to domestic lounges in India and four complimentary visits per calendar year to international priority pass lounges. The card also enables you to get voucher worth ₹1,000 on achieving spends of ₹50,000 in a quarter.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail complimentary airport lounge access per quarter on their ICICI Bank credit cards by spending ₹5,000 in a calendar quarter to enjoy this benefit in their next quarter.

This limit does not apply to ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card which provides unlimited domestic and international lounge access.

ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card offers one complimentary domestic airport lounge access each quarter, thus suiting occasional flyers whereas Rubyx Credit Card offers two complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses each quarter.

Kotak Mahindra: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Mojo Platinum Credit Card offers eight complimentary airport lounge visits per year. This means they get two visits per quarter within India.

This private lender’s Royale Signature Credit Card offers two complimentary visits to airport lounges with comfortable seats in India in a calendar year.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank’s private credit card offers unlimited access for both the primary and add-on cardmember with twelve complimentary guest visits in a calendar year.

This facility will be given in select airport lounges affiliated with MasterCard Lounge programme. Beyond 12 visits, cardholder will be charged as per the prevailing rate at the respective lounge.

