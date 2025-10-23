THESE credit cards give tempting offers of cashbacks, reward points to online shoppers; check list here

If you are a credit card user and want to make the most of cashbacks and reward points, you are recommended to go for the cards that give tempting offers.

These are some of the credit cards which can help you save money through cashback.

I. SBI Cashback Card: This card gives 5% cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction.

II. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: This card offers 5% cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber, and Zomato, and 1% cashback on other spends.

III. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card offers 7.5% cashback on Myntra spends capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter and 5% cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter per merchant.

IV. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This card offers 4% cashback on iShop. There are 5% reward points for Amazon purchases as a Prime member and 3% percent reward points as a non-Prime member.

V. Axis Bank Ace Credit Card: This card gives 5% cashback on bill payments (electricity, internet, gas, and more) and DTH and mobile recharges, 4% cashback on Swiggy, Zomato, and Ola, and 1.5% cashback on all other spends.

Reward points-focused credit cards I. Axis Magnus Credit Card: You can earn 12 EDGE reward points per ₹200 on spends up to ₹1.5 lakh and 35 EDGE reward points per ₹200 on incremental spends above ₹1.50 lakh in a calendar month.

II. Axis Atlas Credit Card: This card offers 2500 EDGE miles as a welcome benefit upon first transaction on the ATLAS credit card within 37 days from the date of card issuance.

III. HSBC TravelOne Credit Card: This card offers ₹1,000 cashback and 3 months EazyDiner prime membership along with 3000 bonus reward points when you spend ₹1,00,000 in the first 90 days.