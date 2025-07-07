THESE credit cards offer reward points on payment of insurance premium

Credit card users can use their cards for the payment of insurance premium and earn reward points. However these payments can be subject to certain caps and conditions. Here, we list out names of some credit cards which offer reward points when you pay an insurance premium.

Cards for payment of insurance premium Axis Bank: Aura credit card offers ₹10 per ₹200 spent and there is a cap of ₹10,000 insurance spend.

HDFC Bank: 6E rewards Indigo credit card offers 1 6E reward per ₹100 spent. While the card's annual fee is ₹500.

HDFC Bank 6E rewards XL- Indigo credit card offers 2 6E rewards per ₹100 spent whereas the card's joining and annual fee is ₹1,500.

Diners Club Privilege Credit Card: This card offers 4RPs per ₹150 spent and the annual fee is ₹1,000.

Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card: This card offers 2MBPs per ₹150 spent while the card's joining fee is ₹3,000.

Millennia Credit Card: This card offers 1 percent credit points while the joining fee is ₹1,000.

ICICI Bank – Amazon Pay Credit Card: This card offers 1 percent cashback and there is no annual fee.

MMT Credit Card: This card offers 1 MyCash per ₹100 spent and the annual fee is ₹999.

IDFC First Bank -- LIC Class credit card offers 6RPs per ₹125 spent on LIC insurance premium.

Elite/Shaurya Select/Pulse/Prime/Reliance Prime Credit Card: This card offers 2 reward points per ₹100 spent.

SBI Card: SBI Card offers a number of credit cards including Ola Money credit card, Simply Click Credit Card, Tata Neu Infinity Credit Card and Titan Credit card which offers 1-1.5 percent reward points on insurance premium.

Premium cards These cards have relatively higher annual fee and offer premium services such as access to gold, 24X7 concierge service, among others.

HDFC Bank: There are a number of premium cards including Infinia Metal Edition/ Diners Club Black Metal/ HOG Diners Club which offers 5 reward points per ₹150 spent.

ICICI Bank: Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: This card offers 6 reward points per ₹200 spent. Annual fee is ₹12,499.

Times Black Credit Card: This card offers 2 percent reward points whereas the annual fee is ₹20,000.

