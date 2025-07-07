THESE credit cards offer reward points on payment of insurance premium

Credit card users can use their cards for the payment of insurance premium and earn reward points. However these payments can be subject to certain caps and conditions. Here, we list out names of some credit cards which offer reward points when you pay an insurance premium.

Cards for payment of insurance premium

Axis Bank: Aura credit card offers 10 per 200 spent and there is a cap of 10,000 insurance spend.

HDFC Bank: 6E rewards Indigo credit card offers 1 6E reward per 100 spent. While the card's annual fee is 500.

HDFC Bank 6E rewards XL- Indigo credit card offers 2 6E rewards per 100 spent whereas the card's joining and annual fee is 1,500.

Diners Club Privilege Credit Card: This card offers 4RPs per 150 spent and the annual fee is 1,000.

BankReward points
Axis Bank Aura Credit Card                                        10 per 200 spent
HDFC Bank 6E rewards Indigo credit card1 6E reward per 100 spent.
HDFC Bank 6E rewards XL- Indigo credit card2 6E reward per 100 spent
HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card4RPs per 150 spent
HDFC Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card2MBPs per 150 spent.
HDFC Millennia Credit Card1% CPs
ICICI Bank Amazon Pay Credit Card1% cashback
IDFC First LIC Classic credit card6RPs per 125 spent on LIC ins premium

Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card: This card offers 2MBPs per 150 spent while the card's joining fee is 3,000.

Millennia Credit Card: This card offers 1 percent credit points while the joining fee is 1,000.

ICICI Bank – Amazon Pay Credit Card: This card offers 1 percent cashback and there is no annual fee.

MMT Credit Card: This card offers 1 MyCash per 100 spent and the annual fee is 999.

IDFC First Bank -- LIC Class credit card offers 6RPs per 125 spent on LIC insurance premium.

Elite/Shaurya Select/Pulse/Prime/Reliance Prime Credit Card: This card offers 2 reward points per 100 spent.

SBI Card: SBI Card offers a number of credit cards including Ola Money credit card, Simply Click Credit Card, Tata Neu Infinity Credit Card and Titan Credit card which offers 1-1.5 percent reward points on insurance premium.

Premium cards

These cards have relatively higher annual fee and offer premium services such as access to gold, 24X7 concierge service, among others.

HDFC Bank: There are a number of premium cards including Infinia Metal Edition/ Diners Club Black Metal/ HOG Diners Club which offers 5 reward points per 150 spent.

ICICI Bank: Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: This card offers 6 reward points per 200 spent. Annual fee is 12,499.

Times Black Credit Card: This card offers 2 percent reward points whereas the annual fee is 20,000.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

