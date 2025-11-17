THESE credit cards offer tempting deals for those who love to travel & eat out

If you are a travel freak, it is vital to know that there could be several cashback and discount offers waiting to be unlocked with credit cards. Some banks offer co-branded cards, which allow users to claim discounts at a few select hotels and airlines.

Let us explore which are the popular credit cards that offer tempting offers for travellers. These are some of the popular credit cards offering discounts and cashback.

Travel cards offer discounts and offers I. HDFC Infinia Card: This card by HDFC Bank offers several key features: complimentary nights and buffet at participating ITC hotels, Club Marriott membership for the first year, and unlimited airport lounge access across the world for the cardholder as well as for the add-on member. You also get to access a global personal concierge service.

II. Axis Bank Atlas: As the name (Atlas) suggests, this credit card is meant for travellers. It offers 5 EDGE Miles on travel, whereas on other spends, it gives 2 EDGE miles.

III. Scapia Federal Bank: Federal Scapia co-branded credit card provides zero forex markup on all international transactions. It allows users to unlock unlimited domestic lounge, complimentary dining, shopping, or spa by spending ₹10,000 on a VISA or ₹15,000 on a Rupay card every month.

IV. HSBC Travel One: This card allows you to earn double reward points on spending on flights, travel aggregators, and foreign currency transactions. This is the first HSBC credit card to offer instant redemptions with an extensive selection of airline and hotel partners.

V. Axis Bank Magnus: This offers up to 15% on international and domestic Oberoi and Trident hotels. Aside from this, the card also offers unlimited visits to select airport lounges in India.