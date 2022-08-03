These equity mutual funds turn monthly SIP of 10,000 over 6 lac in 3 years

A long-term investment is always advised for equity funds when it comes to generating good returns because they have the potential to create long-term wealth and invest at least 65 per cent of their portfolio in equity and equity-linked securities. Equity mutual funds are a great investment option for capital appreciation and considering the erratic nature of the stock market, long-term investors should hold equity mutual funds for a minimum of five years in order to get returns that outperform the market. However, you must be extremely aware of your risk tolerance, time frame, and goals while investing in equity funds. Since long-term investment in equity mutual funds is always significant, we've chosen two equity mutual funds as examples below that turned a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 over ₹6 lakhs in just three years.

