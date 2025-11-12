Best mutual funds: These flexi-cap funds delivered over 17% CAGR in the past 5 years. See list

Best mutual funds: Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is advisable to review its returns over the past few years. This helps set expectations for potential future performance. The past returns of a scheme are typically compared with those of its peers in the same category.

It is generally recommended to assess a scheme’s performance over several years to understand its growth trajectory. Returns for a year or two may be an aberration, but consistent performance over a longer period reflects a certain degree of reliability.

Here, we assess the returns of flexi-cap mutual funds over the past five years.

Flexi Cap mutual funds Those who are not aware, Flexi Cap mutual funds refer to schemes that are supposed to invest around 65% or more in equity & equity-related securities, with complete flexibility of investment across assets. Fund managers of these actively managed schemes have flexibility in deciding the allocation of assets across market capitalisation, i.e., large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.

There are a total of 43 flexi-cap mutual funds with total assets under management (AUM) amounting to ₹5.33 lakh crore, as per the AMFI data as of 31 October 2025.

Large Cap Fund 5-year-return (%) HDFC Large Cap Fund 19.24 ICICI Prudential LC Fund 19.79 Invesco India Large Cap Fund 17.82 Kotak Large Cap Fund 17.07 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 22.65 Tata Large Cap Fund 17.57

(Source: AMFI; 5-year returns as on 11 November 2025)

As shown in the table above, there are six large-cap schemes that have delivered an annualised return of over 17% in the past half-decade.

Meanwhile, it is essential to note that past returns do not guarantee future returns for a scheme. This means that just because a scheme has performed exceedingly well in the past, it does not necessarily mean it will continue to perform at the same pace in the future.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.