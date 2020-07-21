These high-value transactions can bring you under the radar of tax dept

For example, if you have bought a car of more than ₹10 lakh, the seller is required to collect a TCS at the rate of 1% from you. The seller will be reporting this transaction at the time of filing of TCS return. Also, from October 2020 onwards, a few more transactions have been brought under the ambit of TCS. For example, if you buy an overseas tour and travel package of the operator is liable to deduct TCS at 5%.