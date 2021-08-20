These housing finance companies are offering home loan at par with SBI

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Home loan interest rate: After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping Repo Rate unchanged at 4.40%, Indian banks are now free to lend home loan at lower interest rates. Currently, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are the banks that are offering home loan at lowest interest rate. Kotak Mahindra Bank home loan starts at 6.60 per cent while SBI home loan starts at 6.70 per cent. However, there are some housing finance companies that are offering home loan with interest rates at par with SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. LIC Housing Finance and HDFC are such housing finance companies that are offering home loan with interest rate at par with SBI home loan interest rate and Kotak Mahindra Bank home loan interest rate.

LIC Housing Finance: Home loan at LIC Housing Finance starts at 6.66 per cent interest rate per annum. If the home loan applicant is a salaried person and has CIBIL score above 700, he or she can avail home loan at 6.66 per cent interest rate per annum. In case of non salaried and non professionals with more than 700 CIBIL score, up to ₹50 lakh home loan can be granted to such applicant at 7.00 per cent home loan interest rate.

For more than ₹50 lakh and up to ₹1 crore home loan, a salaried individual with more than 700 CIBIL Score will be levied 6.90 per cent home loan interest rate while non salaried and non professionals with more than 700 CIBIL score will be levied same 7.00 per cent home loan interest rate.

HDFC: Home loan at this housing finance company starts at 6.75 per cent per annum onwards. For woman home loan applicant, HDFC is offering home loan up to ₹30 lakh levying home loan interest rate from 6.75 per cent per annum to 7.25 per cent per annum. For others, up to ₹30 lakh home loan is available at home loan interest rate of 6.80 per cent to 7.30 per cent per annum.