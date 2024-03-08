These income tax initiatives may empower women investors in Indian stock market
Experts believe that numerous tax-related measures have the potential to stimulate women's engagement in the stock market
Several tax-related initiatives can encourage women's participation in the stock market. The declining number of demat accounts among women is a concerning trend, highlighted by CA Sandeep Agrawal, Director and Co-founder at Teamlease Regtech. Meanwhile, Tax Expert Megha Jain from ClearTax proposes various tax-related initiatives to encourage women's participation in the stock market.