These income tax initiatives may empower women investors in Indian stock market

Experts believe that numerous tax-related measures have the potential to stimulate women's engagement in the stock market

Several tax-related initiatives can encourage women's participation in the stock market. The declining number of demat accounts among women is a concerning trend, highlighted by CA Sandeep Agrawal, Director and Co-founder at Teamlease Regtech. Meanwhile, Tax Expert Megha Jain from ClearTax proposes various tax-related initiatives to encourage women's participation in the stock market.

“The decline in demat account openings among women is a concerning trend, and it is essential to address this issue to promote financial inclusion. The government has taken certain tax-related initiatives to encourage women's participation in the stock market," said CA Sandeep Agrawal, Director and Co-founder at Teamlease Regtech.

1) Tax Deduction for Women Investors An idea under consideration is to provide tax deductions or incentives designed specifically for women investors. This could include deductions on capital gains tax for investments made by women in the stock market, thereby reducing their tax burden and incentivising participation.

2) Lower Capital Gains Tax for Women Another strategy entails lowering the capital gains tax rate for women investors, encouraging them to engage in long-term investment strategies.

3) Exemption on Dividend Income Furthermore, considering exemptions on dividend income for women investors could serve as a motivating factor.

4) Educational Initiatives Educational initiatives aimed at enhancing financial literacy among women investors are crucial.

5) Tax Incentive or Exemption for First-Time Woman Investors The introduction of specific tax incentives or exemptions for first-time women investors

6) Higher Basic exemption limit for women Reinstating a higher basic exemption limit for women, a policy that was in effect until FY 2012-2013, is another effective measure.

Overall, these measures aim to empower women financially and promote their greater participation in India's economy.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

