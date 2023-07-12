These income tax saving strategies can save money for real estate investors

Depreciation is one of the most advantageous tax strategies for real estate investors. Depreciation is the idea when assets, including properties, lose value over a period of time. Investors can deduct a certain amount of this value loss as an expenditure on their tax returns,lowering their total taxable income. “Real estate investors may dramatically reduce their tax obligation by correctly using depreciation deductions, enabling them to continue to keep more of their earnings," said Gunjan Goel, director, of Goel Ganga Developments.