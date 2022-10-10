These key restrictions in your policy can affect health insurance claims

Co-payment: Many insurance policies come with a co-payment clause to offer cheaper premiums to the policyholders. In such a case, policyholders pay a portion of the medical bill while making a claim. “Co-pay is that part of the bill that the policyholder has to bear as an out-of-pocket expense. While this brings the premium down, making the policy affordable puts an additional burden while making a claim. For instance, if a policy has a 20 per cent co-pay clause, and the total cost of medical treatment comes to ₹2 lakh, then the insured will have to pay ₹40,000 while the insurer will pay the balance of ₹1.6 lakh. While this may work for some policyholders, especially senior citizens whose premium is too high, it may not work for others. It is often better to go for a policy without a co-pay clause if one can afford it," said Amit Chhabra, Business Head- Health & Travel Insurance, Policybazaar.com.