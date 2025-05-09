THESE large cap mutual funds delivered over 20% annualised return in past 5 years. Check list

Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is normal for investors to first compare the returns delivered by different schemes. Although it does not guarantee the future returns, it gives an indication of how the scheme may perform in the future.

When the market remains volatile, it is recommended to invest in large cap mutual funds. The large cap schemes refer to the schemes which invest 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks, as per the Sebi's categorisation of mutual funds. There are a total of 33 large cap schemes with total assets amounting to ₹3.74 lakh crore, shows AMFI data as on April 30, 2025. In the month of April, there was an inflow of ₹2,671 crore.

Here, we list out the large cap mutual funds which have delivered over 20 percent annualised return in the past five years.

Historical returns of large cap funds

Large Cap Fund 5-year return (%) ABSL Frontline Equity fund 23.20 Bandhan Large Cap Fund 21.44 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap 21.44 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund 21.39 DSP Large Cap 22.57 Edelweiss Large Cap Fund 22.13 Franklin India Bluechip Fund 22.20 HDFC Large Cap fund 24.87 ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund 25.34 Invesco India Large Cap Fund 21.91 Kotak Bluechip Fund 22.72 Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund 21.32 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 27.79 SBI Blue Chip Fund 22.61 Tata Large Cap Fund 22.56

As we can see in the table above, Nippon India Large Cap Fund delivered over 27.79 percent annualised return in the past five years, while ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund gave 25.34 percent return. This means if someone had invested ₹one lakh in Nippon India Large Cap five years ago, the investment would have grown to ₹3.40 lakh and the same investment would have hit ₹3.09 lakh.

Other schemes which have given high returns include DSP Large Cap fund and Edelweiss Large Cap Fund.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that past returns do not guarantee future returns. In other words, just because a scheme has delivered high returns in the past, it does not mean that it will continue to grow at the same pace in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.