NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, heavy rain lashed Mumbai, flooding many areas. Like every year, there were pictures of submerged vehicles.

Flooding can severely damage a car. The entire engine can go for a toss (hydrostatic lock) if an attempt is made to start the vehicle before the water drains out completely. The water also damages seats and sensors.

To protect against these damages, here are a few add-ons that you should consider along with your motor insurance. They help reduce disputes with insurers and out of pocket expenses.

Engine Protector cover

This comes in handy when your engine is damaged due to water ingress. The insurer will pay the cost of repairing the engine. The damage to the engine can occur if you start a car that was submerged in water or when you are driving through a waterlogged area.

In the absence of this cover, the insurer would reject claims related to the engine. Insurers hold vehicle owner negligent if he drives through a flooded area or starts the car that was submerged in water without allowing it to drain.

Depending on the price of the insured car, the cost of engine-protector cover is in the range of Rs1,000 to Rs3,000.

Roadside Assistance

It isn’t easy to get help if your car breaks down on the road during the monsoon. With this cover, you can get the car towed to the nearest workshop or even get it repaired on the spot in case of minor damages. The cover is not only useful in monsoon but can comes in handy all through the year.

Some insurers also offer alternative vehicle, accommodation, fixing flat tyres, battery jumpstart, etc., with this cover. You have to check the details. It’s one of the cheaper add-ons. The cost varies depending on the car make and model.

Zero-Depreciation cover

When settling claims of an old car, insurers reduce the value of the parts based on the age of the vehicle; that is, it will consider the depreciated value of the parts. A zero-depreciation cover allows you to get the full amount of damaged parts. Typically, a zero-depreciation cover should cost 15-20% of the base policy.

