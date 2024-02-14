4 NBFCs offer over 8 percent interest rate on their fixed deposits
Shriram Finance offers interest rate on fixed deposit in the range of 7.8 to 8.6 percent per annum. The interest rate is 7.8 percent on 12-month deposit, it rises to 7.95 percent when the tenure is 18 months. This further rises to 8.10 percent when the tenure is 24 months.
Before investing money in a fixed deposit, investors are advised to compare different financial institutions and the interest rates they offer in order to maximise the returns they can earn.
