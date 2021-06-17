The National Pension System (NPS) Scheme has delivered 21.78 per cent in the last six months. This could become possible after the stellar performance by its prominent schemes like LIC Pension Fund, UTI Retirement Solution Fund, ICICI Pension Fund, Kotak Pension Fund and HDFC Pension Fund. According to the NPS Trust data available at its official website — npstrust.org.in, these NPS schemes have delivered more than 20 per cent returns in the last six month.

LIC Pension Fund

As per the return chart of individual NPS schemes as on 31st May 2021, LIC Pension Fund has delivered 23.03 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while in Scheme E Tier-2, the NPS scheme has delivered robust 22.82 per cent return in the last six months.

HDFC Pension Fund

In the last six months, HDFC Pension Fund has given 21.35 per cent return in Scheme E Tier-1 and in Scheme E Tier-2, it delivered 21.23 per cent.

UTI Retirement Solution Fund

The UTI Retirement Solution Fund under the NPS Scheme has delivered 21.97 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while in Scheme E Tier-2, the UTI scheme has yielded 23.07 per cent.

ICICI Pension Fund

In the last six months till May 2021, ICICI Pension Fund has delivered robust 21.44 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while in Scheme E Tier-23, the NPS Scheme has given 21.34 per cent.

Kotak Pension Fund

One of the prominent NPS schemes, Kotak Pension Fund yielded 20.79 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while in the Scheme E Tier-2, it delivered 20.50 per cent in the last six months.

SBI Pension Fund missed the elite club by a whisker as it yielded 19.78 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while its return in Scheme E Tier-2 is 21.75 per cent in the last six months.

