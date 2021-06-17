Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >These NPS schemes deliver over 20% return in last six months

These NPS schemes deliver over 20% return in last six months

Premium
HDFC Pension Fund has given 21.35 per cent return in Scheme E Tier-1 and in Scheme E Tier-2, it delivered 21.23 per cent. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
1 min read . 03:22 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • SBI Pension Fund missed the elite club by a whisker as it yielded 19.78% in Scheme E Tier-1 while its return in Scheme E Tier-2 is 21.75% in the last six months

The National Pension System (NPS) Scheme has delivered 21.78 per cent in the last six months. This could become possible after the stellar performance by its prominent schemes like LIC Pension Fund, UTI Retirement Solution Fund, ICICI Pension Fund, Kotak Pension Fund and HDFC Pension Fund. According to the NPS Trust data available at its official website — npstrust.org.in, these NPS schemes have delivered more than 20 per cent returns in the last six month.

The National Pension System (NPS) Scheme has delivered 21.78 per cent in the last six months. This could become possible after the stellar performance by its prominent schemes like LIC Pension Fund, UTI Retirement Solution Fund, ICICI Pension Fund, Kotak Pension Fund and HDFC Pension Fund. According to the NPS Trust data available at its official website — npstrust.org.in, these NPS schemes have delivered more than 20 per cent returns in the last six month.

LIC Pension Fund

TRENDING STORIES See All

LIC Pension Fund

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As per the return chart of individual NPS schemes as on 31st May 2021, LIC Pension Fund has delivered 23.03 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while in Scheme E Tier-2, the NPS scheme has delivered robust 22.82 per cent return in the last six months.

HDFC Pension Fund

In the last six months, HDFC Pension Fund has given 21.35 per cent return in Scheme E Tier-1 and in Scheme E Tier-2, it delivered 21.23 per cent.

UTI Retirement Solution Fund

The UTI Retirement Solution Fund under the NPS Scheme has delivered 21.97 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while in Scheme E Tier-2, the UTI scheme has yielded 23.07 per cent.

ICICI Pension Fund

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In the last six months till May 2021, ICICI Pension Fund has delivered robust 21.44 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while in Scheme E Tier-23, the NPS Scheme has given 21.34 per cent.

Kotak Pension Fund

One of the prominent NPS schemes, Kotak Pension Fund yielded 20.79 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while in the Scheme E Tier-2, it delivered 20.50 per cent in the last six months.

SBI Pension Fund missed the elite club by a whisker as it yielded 19.78 per cent in Scheme E Tier-1 while its return in Scheme E Tier-2 is 21.75 per cent in the last six months.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!