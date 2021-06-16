These NPS subscribers can withdraw 100% fund without annuity buy. Details here

The PFRDA also allows NPS subscribers to defer annuity purchase for three years as the amendment says, ".... subscriber shall have the option to defer the purchase of annuity for a maximum period of three years, from the date of attainment of sixty years of age or the age of superannuation, as the case may be, provided the subscriber intimates his or her intention to do so in writing in the specified form at least fifteen days before the attainment of age of sixty years or the age of superannuation, as the case may be, to the National Pension System Trust or any intermediary or other entity authorized by the authority for this purpose."