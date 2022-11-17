These pensioners can now submit life certificate at any time. Check details

The deadline for submitting the life certificate for pensioners is end of this month, i.e. 30 November. However, this rule does not apply to those, who are receiving pension from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.
As per a tweet on EPFO's official Twitter account, “EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."
According to the tweet, pensioners under EPS’ 95 need can submit life certificate at any time which will be valid for one year from date of submission. So, if last year you submitted your Life Certificate on 31st December, so this year also you will have submit it on or before the same date. You will stop getting pension payments starting in January 2023 if you don't submit it by the deadline.
Earlier, all EPS pensioners were required to submit the DLC in the month of November. This resulted in difficulties faced by pensioners due to long queues and generated rush for submission of Digital Life Certificate.
Life Certificate can be submitted digitally
-Pension Disbursing bank
-Common Service Centre (CSC)
-IPPB/Indian Post Office/Postman
Requirements for submission of Life Certicate
-PPO Number
-Mobile number linked with Aadhaar
“The EPS, 1995 is a ‘Defined Contribution-Defined Benefit’ Social Security Scheme. The corpus of the Employees’ Pension Fund is made up of (i) contribution by the employer @ 8.33 per cent of wages; and (ii) contribution from Central Government through budgetary support @ 1.16 per cent of wages, up to an amount of Rs.15,000/- per month. All benefits under the scheme are paid out of such accumulations. The fund is valued annually as mandated under paragraph 32 of the EPS, 1995," according to a statement by the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment.
