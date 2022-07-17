These private sector banks promise over 6% interest rates on 1 year FDs

Owing to the RBI's increase in the repo rate to 4.90 per cent during the MPC meeting in June, interest rates on fixed deposits are on the rise. Fixed deposits are presently the most sought-after investment choice for debt investors due to growing interest rates. Fixed deposits are the most popular option for investors who have a zero risk tolerance profile and want to invest to build wealth without market-based returns because they offer fixed returns and a flexible deposit period ranging from 7 days to 10 years, making them the best choice for short-, mid-, and long-term financial goals. So for short-term investors, who want to invest for a short period of 1 year, here are the private banks that are now promising over 6% interest rates.

