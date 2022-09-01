Are you a customer of Punjab National Bank (PNB)? Have you updated your Know your customer (KYC)? The bank had urged its account holders to get their KYC done by 31 August. "As per RBI guidelines, KYC updation is mandatory for all customers. If your account remains pending for KYC updation till 31.03.2022, you are requested to submit your KYC before 31.08.2022. Please contact your parent branch for updating the same. Failure to do the updation may lead to restrictions of operations in your account," Punjab National Bank said in a tweet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}