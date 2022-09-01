These PNB customers may face 'restriction of operations in their account' from today. What it means?1 min read . 09:23 AM IST
Only those PNB customers had to update their KYC whose accounts have become due for the process as of 31 March 2022
Are you a customer of Punjab National Bank (PNB)? Have you updated your Know your customer (KYC)? The bank had urged its account holders to get their KYC done by 31 August. "As per RBI guidelines, KYC updation is mandatory for all customers. If your account remains pending for KYC updation till 31.03.2022, you are requested to submit your KYC before 31.08.2022. Please contact your parent branch for updating the same. Failure to do the updation may lead to restrictions of operations in your account," Punjab National Bank said in a tweet.
Only those PNB customers had to update their KYC whose accounts have become due for the process as of 31 March 2022.
KYC stands for Know Your Customer. The process of KYC helps the bank know about the customer's identity, address, and financial history and to keep track of the money that is transacted or not for illegal purposes.
Meanwhile, PNB has raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent across tenors from September 1, making most of the consumer loans costlier.
The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is used to price most consumer loans such as car, auto and personal, will be at 7.70 per cent against the existing 7.65 per cent, PNB said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The three-year MCLR stands at 8 per cent, up by 0.05 per cent.
Among others, the rate of one-month, three-month and six-month tenor will be in the range of 7.10-7.40 per cent. The MCLR on overnight tenor will be 7.05 per cent against 7 per cent.
Earlier this month, the state-owned lender increased the repo-linked lending rate to 7.90 per cent, up by 0.50 per cent, with effect from August 6 following the increase in repo rate by the RBI.
