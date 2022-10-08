These Quant mutual funds doubled investors' money in 3.5 years. Do you own any?2 min read . 10:43 AM IST
- Quant Tax Plan, Quant Active Fund, Quant Small Cap Fund, and Quant Mid Cap Fund have given 20% or more CAGR in last 5 years
Quant Mutual Fund schemes — Quant Tax Plan, Quant Active Fund, Quant Small Cap Fund, and Quant Mid Cap Fund — are on top of all equity funds in last 5 years time horizon. For an upfront mutual fund investor, these mutual funds have delivered tot he tune of 20 per cent or more CAGR in last 5 years, doubling an investor's money in around 3.5 years. In last 5 years, Quant Tax Plan Growth plan and Quant Active Fund have given CAGR of more than 22 per cent. In this period, Quant Small Cap Fund Growth plan has given CAGR of more than 21.50 per cent whereas Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth plan has given a CAGR of around 20 per cent in last 5 years.
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Quant Tax Plan five years ago, the ELSS mutual fund would have turned this ₹1 lakh to ₹2.71 lakh today. The mutual fund investor would have got same ₹2.71 lakh if he or she had invested ₹1 lakh in Quant Active Fund five years ago. However, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Quant Small Cap Fund, then in same period, its ₹1 lakh would have grown to around ₹2.60 lakh whereas it would have grown to ₹2.55 lakh if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Quant Mid Cap Fund five years ago.
Speaking on these high yielding Quant Mutual Fund schemes, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "Quant Mutual Fund is an evergreen equity mutual fund and its four plans Quant Tax Plan, Quant Active Fund, Quant Small Cap Fund, and Quant Mid Cap Fund have given 20 per cent or more return to its investors, which means these plans have doubled investors' money in less than four years or to be very precise in three and half years or less."
On whether one should invest in these schemes of Quant Mutual Fund, Nidhi Manchanda, Head of Training — Research & Development at Fintoo said, "Quant Mutual Fund has managed the risk quite well along with delivering the higher returns. It has higher risk adjusted returns, which is seen with higher Sharpe ratio. It has also managed to control the downside risk. Beta of these Quant Mutual Fund schemes, indicate slightly less volatile than the benchmark." The certified investment planner advised mutual fund investors to go for these schemes offered by Quant Mutual Fund.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual experts or personal finance companies, and not of Mint.
