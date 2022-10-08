These Quant mutual funds doubled investors' money in 3.5 years. Do you own any?

Quant Mutual Fund schemes — Quant Tax Plan, Quant Active Fund, Quant Small Cap Fund, and Quant Mid Cap Fund — are on top of all equity funds in last 5 years time horizon. For an upfront mutual fund investor, these mutual funds have delivered tot he tune of 20 per cent or more CAGR in last 5 years, doubling an investor's money in around 3.5 years. In last 5 years, Quant Tax Plan Growth plan and Quant Active Fund have given CAGR of more than 22 per cent. In this period, Quant Small Cap Fund Growth plan has given CAGR of more than 21.50 per cent whereas Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth plan has given a CAGR of around 20 per cent in last 5 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}