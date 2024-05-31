The top-performing value mutual funds include HSBC Value Fund, JM Value Fund and Nippon India Value Fund.

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to examine its past returns and a host of other aspects, including the reputation of the fund house, macro-economic factors and the scheme’s category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the key factors that determine a scheme’s reputation is the ability to beat its benchmark index, which is a standard against which the performance of a mutual fund scheme can be measured.

Beating the benchmark The ability to beat the benchmark index is one key criterion for determining whether a mutual fund scheme is worth investing in. Here, we examine some value mutual funds which gave good performance in the past 10 years and beat the benchmark index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top-performing value schemes include HSBC Value Fund, JM Value Fund and Nippon India Value Fund.

Value Fund 10-year-return Benchmark (%) HSBC Value Fund 19.20 15.02 JM Value Fund 18.89 15.16 Nippon India Value Fund 17.54 15.02 ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund 17.14 15.02 Tata Equity PE Fund 17.18 15.02 Templeton India Value Fund 16.37 15.02 Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund 13.95 15.02

(Source: AMFI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To put this in perspective, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HSBC Value Fund 10 years ago, it would have grown to ₹5.79 lakh

Likewise, the same investment would have grown to ₹5.64 lakh in the case of JM Value Fund, which gave an 18.89 per cent return.

Similarly, an investment of ₹1 lakh in Nippon India Value Fund would have grown to ₹5.03 lakh in 10 years.

Investors should, meanwhile, understand that the high returns given by a scheme in the past do not guarantee future returns. So, it is not recommended to opt for a scheme solely on the basis of its past returns.

(Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!