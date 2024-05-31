Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to examine its past returns and a host of other aspects, including the reputation of the fund house, macro-economic factors and the scheme’s category.
One of the key factors that determine a scheme’s reputation is the ability to beat its benchmark index, which is a standard against which the performance of a mutual fund scheme can be measured.
Beating the benchmark
The ability to beat the benchmark index is one key criterion for determining whether a mutual fund scheme is worth investing in. Here, we examine some value mutual funds which gave good performance in the past 10 years and beat the benchmark index.
The top-performing value schemes include HSBC Value Fund, JM Value Fund and Nippon India Value Fund.
Other high-performing schemes include ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund and Tata Equity PE Fund.
|Value Fund
|10-year-return
|Benchmark (%)
|HSBC Value Fund
|19.20
|15.02
|JM Value Fund
|18.89
|15.16
|Nippon India Value Fund
|17.54
|15.02
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|17.14
|15.02
|Tata Equity PE Fund
|17.18
|15.02
|Templeton India Value Fund
|16.37
|15.02
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|13.95
|15.02
(Source: AMFI)
To put this in perspective, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HSBC Value Fund 10 years ago, it would have grown to ₹5.79 lakh
Likewise, the same investment would have grown to ₹5.64 lakh in the case of JM Value Fund, which gave an 18.89 per cent return.
Similarly, an investment of ₹1 lakh in Nippon India Value Fund would have grown to ₹5.03 lakh in 10 years.
Investors should, meanwhile, understand that the high returns given by a scheme in the past do not guarantee future returns. So, it is not recommended to opt for a scheme solely on the basis of its past returns.
(Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.)
