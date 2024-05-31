Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  These seven value mutual funds beat benchmark index in past 10 years. Should you invest?
MintGenie

These seven value mutual funds beat benchmark index in past 10 years. Should you invest?

MintGenie Team

The top-performing value mutual funds include HSBC Value Fund, JM Value Fund and Nippon India Value Fund.

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to examine its past returns and a host of other aspects, including the reputation of the fund house, macro-economic factors and the scheme’s category.

One of the key factors that determine a scheme’s reputation is the ability to beat its benchmark index, which is a standard against which the performance of a mutual fund scheme can be measured.

Beating the benchmark

The ability to beat the benchmark index is one key criterion for determining whether a mutual fund scheme is worth investing in. Here, we examine some value mutual funds which gave good performance in the past 10 years and beat the benchmark index.

The top-performing value schemes include HSBC Value Fund, JM Value Fund and Nippon India Value Fund.

Other high-performing schemes include ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund and Tata Equity PE Fund.

Value Fund                                                                      10-year-return Benchmark (%)
HSBC Value Fund                                                                19.2015.02
JM Value Fund                                                                              18.8915.16
Nippon India Value Fund                                                          17.5415.02
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund                          17.1415.02
Tata Equity PE Fund                                                                      17.1815.02
Templeton India Value Fund                                       16.3715.02
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund                                   13.9515.02

(Source: AMFI)

To put this in perspective, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in HSBC Value Fund 10 years ago, it would have grown to 5.79 lakh

Likewise, the same investment would have grown to 5.64 lakh in the case of JM Value Fund, which gave an 18.89 per cent return.

ALSO READ | Mutual Funds: How to open an SIP account online? A step-by-step guide

Similarly, an investment of 1 lakh in Nippon India Value Fund would have grown to 5.03 lakh in 10 years.

Investors should, meanwhile, understand that the high returns given by a scheme in the past do not guarantee future returns. So, it is not recommended to opt for a scheme solely on the basis of its past returns.

(Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.)

