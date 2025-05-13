THESE 6 flexi cap mutual funds gave over 20% annualised return in past 3 years. Check list here

Before you invest in a mutual fund, it is recommended to compare the returns delivered by the scheme and compare the same with those of other schemes in the same category – be it large cap, value funds, flexi cap or other.

Here, we list out the six mutual fund schemes which have delivered over 20 percent annualised return in the past three years. In other words, if someone invested ₹1,00,000 three years ago, the investment would have grown to ₹1,72,800 now by growing at an annualised rate of 20 percent.

Flexi cap funds For the unversed, a flexi cap mutual fund scheme is the one which is flexible to invest its assets across market capitalisation i.e., small cap, mid cap and large cap in any proportion. However, the fund must invest at least 65 percent in equity and equity-related instruments, as per the Sebi’s categorisation of mutual fund schemes.

Flexi Cap Fund 3-year-return(%) Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 20.51 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 24.26 Invesco India Flexi Cap fund 22.39 JM Flexi Cap Fund 24.73 Motilal Oswal FC fund 23.53 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 20.48

(Source: AMFI; returns as on May 8, 2025)

As one can see in the table above, JM Flexi Cap Fund has delivered 24.73 percent annualised return in the past three years and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given 24.26 percent in the past three years.

Other schemes which have delivered more than 20 percent annualised return include Invesco India Flexi Cap fund and Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the past returns do not guarantee future returns. This means just because a scheme has delivered good returns in the past, it does not mean it will continue to deliver the same returns in the future as well.

Aside from past returns, other factors which should affect your decision of whether to invest in a scheme or not include past performance of the fund manager, reputation of the fund house, category of scheme and overall market scenario.