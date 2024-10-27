These small savings schemes offer annual interest upto 8.2 percent; check the latest rates

These small savings schemes, also known as post office savings schemes, offer interest rate upto 8.2 percent per annum. Investment in these schemes enable investors to claim income tax deduction

MintGenie Team
Published27 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Investment under these schemes are exempt under section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.
Investment under these schemes are exempt under section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.

If you are looking to invest in small savings instruments, it is vital to know that different financial instruments offer varied interest rates. These instruments are meant for investors who are looking for safe saving options. These financial instruments give assured returns and also enable income tax exemption up to 1.5 lakh under section 80C of Income Tax (I-T) Act, 1961.

Also Read | Guidelines for irregular small savings schemes effective today, October 1

I. Post Office Savings Account(SB)​​​​: One can open an account alone or jointly with someone. This account can be opened by depositing a minimum of 500 while there is no maximum limit. These accounts offer an interest of 4 percent per annum.

II. National Savings Recurring Deposit Account (RD)​​: This account can be opened with a monthly deposit is 100, and above minimum in multiple of 10. Interest rate on recurring deposit account is 6.7 percent.

Small Saving Schemes & interest rates they offer:

Post office savings schemesInterest Rate (%)
Post Office Savings Account(SB)​​​​                                
 
4.0
National Savings Recurring Deposit Account(RD)​​                    6.7
National Savings Time Deposit Account(TD)
1 year                                                           
2 year                                                 
3 year                                                             
5 year                                                     

6.9 

7.0

7.1

7.5

National Savings Monthly Income ​Account (MIS)                    7.4
Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Account (SCSS)                    8.2
Public Provident Fund Account (PPF )​                             7.1
Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA)​                             8.2​
National Savings Certificates (VIIIth Issue) (NSC)                       7.7
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)                                          
7.5
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate                                  
7.5

III. National Savings Monthly Income ​Account (MIS): This account can be opened with minimum of 1000 and in multiple of 1,000. One can deposit a maximum of 9 lakh in a single account and 15 lakh in a joint account. This account gives an interest of 7.4 percent per annum.

IV Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Account (SCSS): This account has a minimum deposit of 1,000 and in multiple of 1000, subject to maximum limit up to 30 lakh in all SCSS accounts opened by an individual. This account gives an annual interest of 8.2 percent per annum.

Also Read | Retail investors’ mutual fund assets spiked nearly 50% in past one year

V. Public Provident Fund Account (PPF): ​Minimum deposit in PPF is 500 in a financial year and maximum deposit is 1.50 lakh in a FY. The interest on this account is 7.1 percent. 7

VI. Sukanya Samriddhi Account(SSA)​: The minimum deposit in a financial year is 250 and maximum deposit can be made up to 1.50 lakh (in multiple of 50) in a FY in lumpsum or in multiple installments. The account offers 8.2 percent per annum.

VII National Savings Certificates (VIIIth Issue) (NSC): Minimum amount is 1,000 and in multiple of Rs. 100 while there is no maximum limit. the account gives an interest of 7.7 percent per annum.

Also Read | NRI status: Income tax rules for PPF and savings accounts explained for parents

VIII. Kisan Vikas Patra(KVP): The minimum amount to deposit is 1000 and in multiples of 100. There is no maximum limit. The interest rate on KVP is 7.5 percent.

IX. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Minimum of 1,000 and in multiple of one hundred while the maximum is 2 lakh. It offers an interest of 7.5 percent per annum.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceThese small savings schemes offer annual interest upto 8.2 percent; check the latest rates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.000.00
      Chennai
      79,611.000.00
      Delhi
      79,763.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.