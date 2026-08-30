These taxpayers can't switch between old and new regimes every year: Know Form 10-IEA rules, deadline and filing process

The new tax regime has been the default regime from assessment year (AY) 2024-25. While taxpayers without business or professional income can switch between the old and new regimes every year, those with business or professional income face restrictions.
For taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 with business or professional income, switching tax regimes is not a yearly choice. If they want to move from the new regime to the old regime, they must file Form 10-IEA. They can later use the form once more to return to the new regime.
But there is an important catch. Once they return to the new regime, they cannot switch back to the old regime as long as they continue to have business or professional income.
In other words, they get one chance to opt out of the new regime and one chance to return to it.
Form 10-IEA allows taxpayers with income under the head “Profits and Gains of Business or Profession” to formally opt out of the new tax regime or re-enter it.
The form is required for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and Associations of Persons (AOPs), excluding co-operative societies.
Consider Rahul, who has business income and is filing ITR-3 for AY 2026-27.
Therefore, Form 10-IEA can only be filed twice during the taxpayer's lifetime. Once to opt out of the new regime and once to re-enter it.
For taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 in non-audit cases for AY 2026-27, Form 10-IEA must be filed by 31 August.
If Form 10-IEA is filed after the applicable deadline, it will be treated as invalid. However, it is better to submit this form before filing the ITR, as the form's acknowledgement number and filing date have to be reported in the return.
Once filed, Form 10-IEA cannot be revised or withdrawn during the same assessment year.
The form has three sections:
Taxpayers can file the form online through the income tax e-filing portal.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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