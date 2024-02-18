These teenagers know more about investing than you do

Of course, these returns can be shaped by many factors, including when an investor buys in and how stocks end up doing. The S&P 500 has recorded a 10% annualized total return over the past three decades, according to Dow Jones Market Data through the end of 2023. Buying an S&P 500 index fund at the peak of the dot-com bubble in 2000 would generate an annualized total return of around 7%, while buying at the low of the financial crisis in 2009 would lead to a roughly 16% annualized total return.