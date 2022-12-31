These ten 5-star rated equity mutual funds give up to 30% return in 2022

Mutual funds: As we are about to usher in 2023, mutual fund investors are advised to look at the performance of top-rated funds as all top rated funds have delivered returns to their reputations. In fact some of them have delivered negative return as well in last one year. Canara Robeco Emerging Eqities Direct Fund, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Direct Fund, Mirae Asset Emerging Direct Fund, Invesco India Large-cap Direct Fund, etc. have delivered zero return to its investors in last one year. However, such top rated mutual funds are limited. A good number of top rate mutual funds have delivered returns in last one year as per their market reputations.
Mutual funds: As we are about to usher in 2023, mutual fund investors are advised to look at the performance of top-rated funds as all top rated funds have delivered returns to their reputations. In fact some of them have delivered negative return as well in last one year. Canara Robeco Emerging Eqities Direct Fund, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Direct Fund, Mirae Asset Emerging Direct Fund, Invesco India Large-cap Direct Fund, etc. have delivered zero return to its investors in last one year. However, such top rated mutual funds are limited. A good number of top rate mutual funds have delivered returns in last one year as per their market reputations.
Here we list out top 10 mutual funds in terms of annual yield that have been given 5-star rating by Value Research:
Here we list out top 10 mutual funds in terms of annual yield that have been given 5-star rating by Value Research:
1] ICICI Pru Infrastructure Direct Fund: This equity mutual fund has given 29.60 per cent return to those mutual fund investors who invested in this fund upfront one year ago. However, for a SIP investor, this fund has given more lucrative returns as it gave 32.27 per cent return in last one year. However, expense ratio of this fund is 1.66.
1] ICICI Pru Infrastructure Direct Fund: This equity mutual fund has given 29.60 per cent return to those mutual fund investors who invested in this fund upfront one year ago. However, for a SIP investor, this fund has given more lucrative returns as it gave 32.27 per cent return in last one year. However, expense ratio of this fund is 1.66.
2] ABSL Medium Term Direct Fund: This equity fund has delivered 25.73 per cent return to a one time upfront investor in last one year whereas for a SIP investor, this top-rated mutual fund has given to the tune of 26 per cent return in last one year. The expense ratio of this equity fund is 0.81.
2] ABSL Medium Term Direct Fund: This equity fund has delivered 25.73 per cent return to a one time upfront investor in last one year whereas for a SIP investor, this top-rated mutual fund has given to the tune of 26 per cent return in last one year. The expense ratio of this equity fund is 0.81.
3] Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct: This conservative hybrid fund has delivered over 22 per cent return to its one time investor in last one year whereas a SIP investor investing in this fund has garnered around 14.30 per cent return in this time. The expense ratio of this hybrid fund is 1.79.
3] Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct: This conservative hybrid fund has delivered over 22 per cent return to its one time investor in last one year whereas a SIP investor investing in this fund has garnered around 14.30 per cent return in this time. The expense ratio of this hybrid fund is 1.79.
4] Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct: This direct equity fund has given around 20 per cent return to its one time investors whereas an investor investing in this fund in SIP mode has got around 22.35 per cent return on their money. Expense ratio of this mid-cap fund is healthy 0.63.
4] Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct: This direct equity fund has given around 20 per cent return to its one time investors whereas an investor investing in this fund in SIP mode has got around 22.35 per cent return on their money. Expense ratio of this mid-cap fund is healthy 0.63.
5] Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct: This equity fund belonging to the equity bank category has given 18.80 per cent return to a one time investor in last one year whereas an investor investing in SIP mode has received over 32 per cent return on its money. Expense ratio of this equity fund is 0.58.
5] Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct: This equity fund belonging to the equity bank category has given 18.80 per cent return to a one time investor in last one year whereas an investor investing in SIP mode has received over 32 per cent return on its money. Expense ratio of this equity fund is 0.58.
6] Taurus Banking & Financial Services Fund: This direct equity fund has yielded around 18.75 per cent in last one year for a one time investor while for a SIP investor, equity bank category mutual fund has given 29.55 per cent return is last one year. Expense ratio of this equity mutual fund is 1.66.
6] Taurus Banking & Financial Services Fund: This direct equity fund has yielded around 18.75 per cent in last one year for a one time investor while for a SIP investor, equity bank category mutual fund has given 29.55 per cent return is last one year. Expense ratio of this equity mutual fund is 1.66.
7] Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund: This direct equity fund has raised 18.50 per cent return to a one time investor while for a SIP investor it has given 28.35 per cent in last one year. The expense ratio of this equity fund is 0.53.
7] Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund: This direct equity fund has raised 18.50 per cent return to a one time investor while for a SIP investor it has given 28.35 per cent in last one year. The expense ratio of this equity fund is 0.53.
8] ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund: The direct growth plan of this equity fund has given 17.60 per cent return to a upfront one time investor while for a SIP return, this fund has given one per cent extra return by yielding 18.55 per cent in last one year. Expense ratio of this mutual fund is 1.16.
8] ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund: The direct growth plan of this equity fund has given 17.60 per cent return to a upfront one time investor while for a SIP return, this fund has given one per cent extra return by yielding 18.55 per cent in last one year. Expense ratio of this mutual fund is 1.16.
9] Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund: The direct equity fund has given 17.25 per cent return in last one year to an upfront investor whereas in last one year, this fund has given 21.32 per cent return to a SIP investor. The expense ratio of this mutual fund is 1.04.
9] Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund: The direct equity fund has given 17.25 per cent return in last one year to an upfront investor whereas in last one year, this fund has given 21.32 per cent return to a SIP investor. The expense ratio of this mutual fund is 1.04.
10] Nippon India Consumption Fund: .his equity fund has generated 15.71 per cent return to a one time investor while for a SIP investor, it has generated 18.65 per cent in last one year. The expense ratio of this fund is 1.65.
10] Nippon India Consumption Fund: .his equity fund has generated 15.71 per cent return to a one time investor while for a SIP investor, it has generated 18.65 per cent in last one year. The expense ratio of this fund is 1.65.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.