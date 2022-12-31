These ten 5-star rated equity mutual funds give up to 30% return in 2022

Mutual funds: As we are about to usher in 2023, mutual fund investors are advised to look at the performance of top-rated funds as all top rated funds have delivered returns to their reputations. In fact some of them have delivered negative return as well in last one year. Canara Robeco Emerging Eqities Direct Fund, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Direct Fund, Mirae Asset Emerging Direct Fund, Invesco India Large-cap Direct Fund, etc. have delivered zero return to its investors in last one year. However, such top rated mutual funds are limited. A good number of top rate mutual funds have delivered returns in last one year as per their market reputations.

