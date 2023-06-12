These three special high fixed deposits interest rate offers to close soon. Details inside1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates are at a peak, and not expected to go up further with RBI's rate pause. SBI and Indian Bank offer special FD schemes until June 30
Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates are at their peak, and experts say that the rates will not go up further. However, with RBI’s rate pause for the second time in a row, it looks quite eminent that banks will not hike the interest rate on these deposits any further. Some banks have started cutting their FD rates. On June 1, 2023, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) reduced its rates for one-year tenure. Since April last year, RBI increased the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent. Correspondingly, banks increased their rates to lure more customers.
