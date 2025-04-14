These 7 banks offer highest interest rates on their 1-year fixed deposits. Check latest list

FD interest rates: These private sector and state banks offer anywhere between 6.6 to 7 percent interest per annum to general citizens on their fixed deposits (FDs), and between 7.1 to 7.6 percent to senior citizens.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published14 Apr 2025, 03:35 PM IST
RBI recently cut repo rate by 25 basis points in the consecutive MPC
RBI recently cut repo rate by 25 basis points in the consecutive MPC

If you are planning to open a fixed deposit (FD) with a bank, it is recommended to compare the interest rates offered by different banks. Although most banks offer similar interest rates on their term deposits, even a marginal difference can help you save more. For instance, if you receive an extra 50 basis points on an FD of 10 lakh, your extra income will be 5,000 in a year. And if you have locked the FD for a period of three years, the extra savings will rise to 15,000.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that RBI on April 9 cut its repo rate by 25 basis points, thus incentivising banks to cut their FD interest rates. Therefore, if you plan to lock your money in an FD, you can do so as soon as you can.

These banks offer highest rates on their 1-year FDs:

I. SBI (State Bank of India): The largest lender in the country offers 6.7 percent and 7.20 percent on its one year fixed deposits to general citizens and senior citizens, respectively. These rates will come into force from April 15 i.e., tomorrow.

II. ICICI Bank: This private bank offers 6.7 percent to general citizens and 7.2 percent to senior citizens.

III. HDFC Bank: The largest private bank offer 6.60 percent and 7.10 percent on its fixed deposit for one year to general citizens and senior citizens, respectively. These rates came into force on April 1, 2025.

Banks                            General (%)Senior Citizens (%)
State Bank of India6.7 7.2
ICICI Bank6.77.2
HDFC Bank6.67.1
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.1 7.6
Federal Bank7.5
Bank of Baroda 6.85 7.35
Union Bank of India6.8 7.3

(Source: Bank websites)

IV. Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private bank offers 7.10 percent and 7.60 percent to general and senior citizens on its one year fixed deposits. These rates came into force on April 9. 2025.

V. Federal Bank: This bank offers 7 percent and 7.5 percent to general and senior citizens, respectively on one-year fixed deposits. These rates came into effect on Jan 10, 2025.

VI. Bank of Baroda: This bank offers 6.85 percent and 7.35 percent to general citizens and senior citizens, respectively, on its one-year fixed deposits (FDs).

VII. Union Bank of India: This state lender offers 6.8 percent to general citizens and 7.3 percent to senior citizens as per the rates which came into force on Jan 1, 2025.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceThese 7 banks offer highest interest rates on their 1-year fixed deposits. Check latest list
MoreLess
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.