THESE top performing large cap mutual funds gave over 21% annualised return in the past 5 years

If you are planning to invest in a large cap mutual fund, it is vital to evaluate the past few years' returns of that scheme and compare the same with those of other schemes in the same category. How does it help?

Well, there is no guarantee that the scheme which has delivered good returns in the recent past will continue to deliver the same returns in the future as well. Nevertheless, it gives an indication of the trajectory of returns which the scheme has been following. And a comparison with its peers (especially in case of active funds) shows its relative performance.

Here we list out the top performing large cap mutual funds which have delivered over 21 percent annualised return in the past five years.

Top performing large cap mutual funds Those who are not aware, large cap mutual funds refer to the schemes which invest a minimum of 80 percent of their assets in large cap stocks. For instance, if a large scheme has total assets amounting to ₹100 crore, at least ₹80 crore (or more) should be invested in the large cap stocks, and the remaining ₹20 crore (or less) could be invested in other stocks such as mid cap stocks and debt, among others.

Large Cap Fund 5-year-return (%) ABSL Frontline Equity Fund 22.46 Tata Large Cap Fund 21.91 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 21.02 DSP Large Cap Fund 21.53 Edelweiss Large Cap Fund 21.39 HDFC Large Cap Fund 23.63 ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund 24.25 Invesco India Large Cap Fund 21.75 Kotak Bluechip Fund 21.98 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 27.19 SBI Blue Chip Fund 21.81

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on June 17, 2025)

As one can see in the table above, ICICI Prudential Large Cap fund delivered 24.25 percent annualised return andHDFC Large Cap fund gave 23.69 percent CAGR. Other schemes which gave over 21 percent return included SBI Blue Chip Fund and Nippon India Large Cap Fund.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that investors should not get too smitten by the past returns. The historical returns may, or may not, continue to continue in the future. In other words, just because a scheme has given good performance in the past, it does not mean it will give the same performance in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.