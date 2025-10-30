THESE travel credit cards can help you save money as you plan your itinerary. See details

If you are an avid traveler, it is recommended to use your credit card to take advantage of the discounts offered at the time of hotel and flight bookings. There are numerous options to maximise your credit card rewards and discounts.

These options include the following:

I. Using the services of specific flights and hotels: Sometimes, your credit card service provider will offer discounts if you make bookings with a specific air carrier or hotel. So, you may go ahead with these providers, provided you are comfortable with them.

II. Redeeming reward points: You can redeem the reward points earned earlier for making a travel booking. This will enable you to buy flight tickets at a cheaper price.

III. Earning reward points: Booking flight tickets and hotel rooms will allow you to earn points that you can redeem later during shopping on online or offline marketplaces. These are some of the credit cards offering discounts and rewards.

Also Read | 5 simple steps to complete your credit card application without mistakes

5 credit cards offering discounts & rewards I. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card: These cards have three tier membership: silver, gold, and platinum with 0, 2500, and 5000 EDGE miles, respectively. On travel, you can earn 5 EDGE miles and 2 EDGE miles on other spends.

II. HDFC Infinia Metal Edition: This HDFC Bank card provides complimentary nights and buffet at participating ITC hotels and a club Marriott membership for the first year. There is also unlimited airport lounge access across the globe for primary and add-on members. The cardholders are also entitled to receive a global personal concierge 24/7.

III. Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card: You can get a complimentary luxury brand voucher worth ₹12,500 with the Magnus credit card. You can earn 12 EDGE reward points per ₹200 on spends up to ₹1.50 lakh and 35 EDGE reward points per ₹200 on incremental spends above ₹1.50 lakh in a calendar month. You can earn 5X reward points on spends via Travel eDGE.

IV. HDFC Diners Club Black Metal: This card by HDFC Bank offers complimentary annual memberships of Club Marriott, Amazon Prime, and Swiggy One as a welcome benefit. The card also offers 10,000 bonus reward points on spends of ₹4 lakh every calendar quarter.

Also Read | Tired of paying credit card late fees? These 6 tips will fix that

V. ICICI Emeralde Private Metal: You can get 2 EaseMyTrip vouchers on annual spends of ₹8 lakh. There are no cancellation charges on domestic flights and hotel bookings up to ₹12,000.

You can earn points on every ₹200 spent. There is a maximum of 1000 reward points per category per statement cycle.

VI. SBI Card Prime: There are several milestone benefits which the card offers. You are entitled to receive a Pizza Hut e-voucher worth ₹1,000 on achieving spend of ₹50,000 in a calendar quarter. Also, there is a waiver of the renewal fee on annual spends of ₹3 lakh. There is are e-gift voucher of ₹7,000 from Pantaloons on achieving annual spends of ₹5 lakh.

For frequent travellers, this SBI credit card allows four complimentary visits per calendar year to international pass lounges outside India (maximum two visits per quarter).