THESE travel credit cards offer discounts & cashbacks to frequent travellers. Check list

If you are a frequent traveller and love to make your payment via credit card, then it is recommended to secure a card that offers a discount and/or cashback on your travel spend. For example, earning reward points on your flight or hotel bookings is nothing short of the frosting on the cake.

Here we list out the names of five credit cards that provide impressive discounts and cashback to cardholders.

5 Popular travel credit cards I. HDFC Diners Club Privilege: This card provides two complimentary airport lounge accesses every calendar quarter worldwide. The cardholders are offered 4 reward points for every ₹150 spent.

The card offers upto 10X rewards on booking flight tickets/ stays across over 150 hotels (domestic and international).

II. SBI IRCTC Platinum Card: This SBI Card allows cardholders to earn upto 10 percent value back as reward points when IRCTC tickets are booked for AC1, AC2, AC3 executive chair and chair cars on trains.

III. Axis Bank Magnus: This Axis Bank card provides unlimited complimentary international lounge visits and four additional guest visits per year with priority pass card. Aside from this, the card provides upto 15 percent off on international and domestic Oberoi and Trident hotels.

IV. ICICI MakeMyTrip Signature Card: This card provides one complimentary international airport lounge access annually and eight complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses. On every ₹200 spent, the card gives four reward points on hotel bookings and two points on flight bookings.

V. YES FIRST Preferred: This card provides four complimentary airport lounge visits at international airports per calendar year and two complimentary lounge visits per quarter in India.