These two banks have hiked fixed deposit rates. Check FD rates here

After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering a 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%. The bank gives 4.9% on FDs maturing in one year. HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rates by 10 basis points (bps) on deposits maturing in one year and two years. These deposits will now fetch a 5% interest rate.