These two equity mutual funds are rated 5-star by 3 agencies. Details here

In mutual fund investments, rating given by reputed agencies play a major role in investment decision of an investor. Rating given by agencies like Morningstar, CRISIL and Value Research are considered more valuable than advice from one's tax and investment experts. So, when all these 3 agencies give 5-star rating to particular mutual fund schemes, it becomes important to know those mutual fund schemes because such mutual funds schemes are easily countable. Without maintaining more secrecy to those funds, we are happy to share names of such funds that have been given 5-star rating from all these three agencies. Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund are those funds that have received 5-star rating from Morningstar, CRISIL and Value Research agencies.

The mutual fund scheme is a large-cap fund which has 93.85 per cent investments in equities. Out of its 93.85 per cent stock investment, 71.35 per cent is in large-cap while 13.07 per cent exposure is in mid-cap stocks. The mutual fund is suitable for those investors who want higher return in three to four year time-span. However, it's is an equity mutual fund so, an investor is advised to be ready for losses in case of stock market's under-performance.

Should you invest: If an investor had invested one time lump sum of ₹1 lakh, then the money would have grown up to ₹1.59 lakh in the last three years while one's ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown up to ₹5.15 lakh in the same period, reflects Value Research data.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund

This mutual fund is a large and mid-cap fund which has 98.7 per cent exposure in equities. Out of its 98.7 per cent equity exposure, 46.12 per cent is in large-cap stocks, 29.56 per cent is in mid-cap stocks while 10.37 per cent is in small-cap shares. The fund is suitable for those investors who want to invest for 3-4 years for higher returns. However, it is purely equity plan that means one should be ready for moderate losses as well.

Should you invest: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh lump sum amount for 3 years in this scheme, one's ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.82 lakh while ₹10,000 monthly SIP investment for 3 years would have become ₹5.66 lakh after the same period, says Value Research data.