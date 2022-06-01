Amidst policy repo rate hikes, fixed deposits generally become attractive. And with volatile equity markets lingering still, FDs have become a better resort for investment.
Many NBFCs have increased their fixed deposit interest rates during times of higher inflation and rising interest rates. Currently, finding the real returns on your FDs against the raging inflation will eventually tell you how fruitful your investment has been. Amidst policy repo rate hikes, fixed deposits generally become attractive. And with volatile equity markets lingering still, FDs have become a better resort for investment. Currently, Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance are offering inflation-beating FD rates under which senior citizens can earn up to 8.4% on their savings.
As per Shriram Transport, fixed deposits have emerged as a great investment instrument to beat the increasing inflation and volatile equities market.
The NBFC explains that to add to consumers' benefit, a majority of NBFCs have also increased their FD rates recently. Post the monetary policy committee hiked the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) by 40 basis points in their off-cycle meeting to tame the rising inflation, the increase in corporate FD rates by NBFCs can prove to be some relief for the debt investors as they allow for monthly instalments similar to SIPs and prevent lump sums.
Currently, India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation is at a multi-year high of 7.79% in April 2022. Inflation has stayed above RBI's comfort zone for the fourth consecutive month pushing it to tighten monetary policy and hike the policy repo rate to 4.4%.
Both Shriram Transport and Shriram City Union are offering a maximum 8.4% interest rate to senior citizens on their FDs. Both the NBFCs offer similar FD benefits.
Here are the FD rates of Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance.
Shriram Transport on its website said, "You can earn up to 8.40% interest rates. Senior Citizens can enjoy higher returns including 0.50% and above the normal interest rates. You can earn maximum returns up to 9.25% effective yield."
While Shriram City Union on its website said, "Shriram City offers a lucrative 8.40% rate of interest inclusive of 0.50% for senior citizens. With a high-interest rate and monthly accumulation of returns on deposit, it becomes easy for you to accumulate your savings and plan a financially secured future."
On FDs below ₹5 crore, both Shriram Transport and Shriram City Union offer a non-cumulative interest rate of 7.90% per annum on 60 months tenure, while the rate is 7.8% each on 45 months and 48 months tenure.
Both offer additional interest of 0.5% to senior citizens who have completed the age of 60 years.
Further, an additional 0.25% per annum is offered on renewals, where the deposits are matured. Additional interest of 0.15% p.a to employees of Shriram Group Companies and their relatives.
The minimum amount of deposit is ₹5,000.
Talking about why FDs are a great investment instrument to beat the increasing inflation and volatile equities market, Umesh Revankar, VC & MD of Shriram Transport Finance said, "with the central bank on a rate-hiking mission to curtail the rising inflation levels, depositors have much to cheer. Your best bet for a safe investment is an inflation-beating fixed deposit. Consumer price inflation has surged to a near-8-year high at 7.79% in April-22, driven by rising global commodity prices."
Revankar added, "Thus, effective from May 20th, 2022, we at Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance have raised our FD rates by upto 25bps, offering customers FD rates as high as 8.4% per annum which includes 0.50% p.a for Senior Citizen. STFC is rated FAAA/STABLE by CRISIL which indicates the highest degree of safety and offers one of the best returns relative to competitors."
"In a rising inflation environment, customers need to check if the real returns on your FD are negative or positive so as to beat inflation," Revankar added.
Notably, on cumulative FDs below ₹5 crore, both the NBFCs offer effective yields of 9.25% per annum on 60 months tenure, 8.76% on 48 months tenure, 8.68% rate on 45 months tenure, 8.36% on 36 months tenure, and 8.20% on 30 months tenure.
To know the yield on the interest that you will earn from FD, the total return earned on investment has to be divided by the number of invested years and then get the annualized effective yield.