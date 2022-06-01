Many NBFCs have increased their fixed deposit interest rates during times of higher inflation and rising interest rates. Currently, finding the real returns on your FDs against the raging inflation will eventually tell you how fruitful your investment has been. Amidst policy repo rate hikes, fixed deposits generally become attractive. And with volatile equity markets lingering still, FDs have become a better resort for investment. Currently, Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance are offering inflation-beating FD rates under which senior citizens can earn up to 8.4% on their savings.

